SkyPixel and DJI launch annual aerial photography competition

DJI the drone company has teamed up with SkyPixel once again to launch its annual aerial photography competition. Conceived to celebrate the art of aerial photography, the contest received over 11,000 entries from around the world last year.

The contest will run from Oct. 26 to Dec. 30 and is open to all. It will feature both a “enthusiast” and “professional” grade to which users can submit their photos. Entrants will choose between the categories of “beauty”, encompassing natural landscape and urban architecture and “360-degree aerial panorama,” which showcases immersive 360-degree views from above, aided by Virtual Reality (VR). Photos can be taken with any aerial equipment. A final category, “Drones In Use,” features photos taken from any device of drones in flight.

It is good to see a company offer a substantial prize. This year’s Grand Prize will be a DJI Mystery Box, a DJI Mavic Pro, Epson Moverio BT-300 smart glasses and Epson SureColor P400 Wide Format Photo Printer and an Adobe Creative Cloud Photography membership (1-year). Other prizes include the DJI Osmo+ and DJI Osmo Mobile.

Last year’s winner Kirk Hille won with his photo Surge (see above). He wrote “I really love how aerial photography complete changes your perspective on the world around us and gives us a total different view on the world,”

Those wishing to enter the competition can enter their image on the SkyPixel website. SkyPixel will also award a so-called Popular Prize to the top-10 most-popular photographs at the end of the submission period. Winners will receive a copy of “Above the World: Earth Through a Drone’s Eye,” a book from DJI celebrating its 10th year anniversary and drawing from photos submitted to SkyPixel, an Insta360 Nano and a Ctrip coupon worth USD 290.

The judging panel includes a select jury of renowned photographers and camera brand ambassadors.

Mike Kelley : a renowned architectural and real-estate photographer and regular writer on photography;

Koji Ueda : a Hasselblad ambassador and instructor at NIKON College and Panasonic LUMIX Photo School;

Wang Jianjun : a famous Chinese contemporary landscape photographer and winner of the China Golden Photography Award;

Liu Kuanxin : a well known aerial photographer, the Director of China Photographers' Association, and winner of the China Golden Photography Award;

Ilhan Eroglu : a Sony Alpha brand ambassador, whose works have been featured in Digital Photography Magazine

Christina Tan: a Travel + Leisure Magazine social ambassador and drone enthusiast who works closely with hotel brands and tourism boards worldwide to create engaging travel content.

Contest details

Submissions Start: October 26th, 2016 2:00PM CST

Submissions End: December 30th, 2016 1:59PM CST

Award Announcements: January 20th, 2017 (Times correspond to China Standard Time CST)

