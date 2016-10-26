How would you shoot the celebration of life in the face of Death?

The National Council of Palliative Care tackles one of life’s great taboos, the idea of death as told through photography. In a competition open to all, the charity hopes to both raise awareness of how we deal with death, whilst raising funds to continue its important work. Judged by Rankin the competition is looking for entries up to the 18th December. The competition can be entered on the Dying Matters website. The goal of the competition is to encourage people to engage with death, dying or bereavement through photography. The images don’t have to capture death itself but the celebration of life in the face of death – so could show something very different.

Miranda Ryan (no relation to the editor of Photography.news ) of the Dying Matters coalition is one of the driving forces behind the competition. She says

“This might be the toughest subject for any photographer to tackle. We all know that we will die one day, but we keep finding ways to put off thinking or talking about it. We’re looking for photographs that celebrate life, as well as acknowledging the reality of death. This might be images of places where we feel most alive, or of the people or things we love. It doesn’t have to be gloomy or morbid, although for some people the right image will contain sadness. There are no pre-ordained ideas about the type of image we’re looking for as long as it says something about Celebrating Life in the Face of Death.”

This is a fundraising competition and it costs £15 for each photograph entered, with no limit on the number of entries. There will be a first prize of £1,000 for the best photograph, one runner-up prize for amateur photographers and another for professionals, and ten highly commended photos. The prizes donated include the opportunity to observe a photography shoot with Rankin, a visit to an advertising shoot, portfolio reviews, a day in a professional studio, a Polaroid Camera+ packs of Impossible Project film, and photography handbooks The winning and highly commended photographs will become an exhibition, which will tour nationally.

It is bound to be a competition that divides opinions but one none the less that captures a wide spectrum of interpretations and ideas. if you do enter let us know in the comments below.