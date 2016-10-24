Scottish National Portrait Gallery reveals stunning Landscape Photography

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery is set to reveal a stunning collection of landscape photography with it’s The View From Here exhibition. The show starts on the 29th October 2016 and runs to April next year. The collection will bring together 20 key pieces of photographic work, each piece contributing to over 175 years of the medium.

Stunning images of the Egyptian pyramids, taken when photography was a relatively new artform; intensely beautiful photographs of the Outer Hebrides taken by the legendary American artist Paul Strand (1890-1976); and thought provoking landscapes by British-American photographer Sze Tsung Leong (b.1970), will be among the highlights of this exhibition.

Many of the works on show have rarely been seen before, and there will also be a number of new acquisitions on display for the first time, including work by one of the foremost contemporary landscape photographers in the world, Thomas Cooper.

The View from Here will be the galleries first in a series of thematic exhibitions to be held over the next few years. The 70 carefully selected works on show this autumn will explore not only the theme of landscape but also the evolution of photography—from original calotype negatives and salted

paper prints of the 1840s to the large-scale digital format prints of today.

The exhibition will begin with a rarely-seen daguerreotype of the Niagara Falls, taken in around 1855 by Platt D. Babbitt (d.1879), which records a group of tourists on the cliffs surrounding the famous North American spectacle.

Many of the works in The View from Here explore the concept of landscape from a contemporary perspective that addresses the emergence of a single global landscape. Sze Tsung Leong’s Horizons series, illustrates this tendency perfectly, linking up several distinct places around the world in one seemingly infinite horizon. Other practitioners question the use and alteration of the land by utilising technology to change the photographic image.

Let Photography.news know what you think in the comments section below if you visit, it should be a real treat for fans of Landscape photography.

29 October 2016 to 30 April 2017

Scottish National Portrait Gallery

1 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JD

0131 624 6200 | Admission FREE

#ViewFromHere