Portrait Salon Exhibition Returns for a Sixth Year

The Portrait Salon exhibition returns this month with its sixth iteration of the ever growing popular showing. If you haven’t heard of it before it operates a beautifully simple concept – to be considered you have to been rejected from the National Portrait Gallery’s Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. When you consider that competition receives over 4,000 images and only 58 are selected, it’s easy to see that leaves a lot of strong photography that goes unseen. Which is where Portrait Salon steps in; to exhibit work that wasn’t chosen but still deserves our attention.

Steve MacLeod, director of Metro Imaging, and long term sponsor of Portrait Salon joined Carole Evans and James O Jenkins in making this year’s selection, which represents the breadth of contemporary photographic portraiture that was entered to and rejected by the NPG.

This year the organisers are also experimenting with methods of display, seeking to show the work of photographers to as many new audiences as possible. Selected portraits will be displayed in Metro Imaging’s front of house gallery space, the J&A Café, and in windows of assorted shop fronts and business’ in Clerkenwell. A map will be included in the publication which accompanies the exhibition, which will launch at the J&A Café at 6.30pm on 17th November.

At the launch they will showing a slideshow of every portrait that was entered to Portrait Salon 2016 at Metro Imaging’s front of house gallery. Visitors to the exhibition the opportunity to vote on their favourite portrait and they have yet to reveal what happens with the winning portrait and photographer.

The exhibition will also be accompanied by a series of events that you can get involved in:

Meet the Experts: Portrait Salon Symposium.

21st November, Craft Central, 33-35 St John’s Square, London EC1M 4DS.

Join us for an opportunity to network, meet people from the industry, and hear about the judging process from those involved.

2 – 4pm: Drop In Portfolio Reviews. The chance to have your work reviewed by industry experts. No need to book; Just turn up! Featuring – Hat Margolies (Lucid Representation Agency), Emma Taylor (Creative Advice Network) Kate Myers and Helena Bullivant (HERO Productions) and Carole Evans (Portrait Salon).

6pm: How delegating can improve your work. Panel Discussion; HERO Productions, Creative Advice Network and photographer Paul Plews. The panel will discuss what options are available to photographers to help ease the workload.

7pm: On Judging. Christiane Monarchi and Steve MacLeod in conversation. Christiane Monarchi (Photomonitor) was a judge on this year’s Taylor Wessing Prize, and judged Portrait Salon in 2014. She is joined by this year’s Portrait Salon judge Steve MacLeod to talk about the judging process and the place of competitions in the photographic industry today.

We at Photography.news believe that if sponsors support the work of photographers then they are worthy of a mention too and we know the Portrait Salon organisers are keen to point out the support METRO Imaging, Stanley’s Post, Lucid Rep, HERO, Stirtingale Web Design, and Creative Advice Network give to the project. We look forward to seeing the work at the exhibition.

Portrait Salon Exhibition 2016. 15th – 28th November.

Venues:

Front of House Gallery, Metro Imaging, 32 Great Sutton St, London, EC1V 0NB.

J&A Café, 1-4 Sutton Lane, London EC1M 5PU.

Assorted retail windows around Clerkenwell.