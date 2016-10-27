Michael Benson Atmospheres at Flowers Gallery

Flowers Gallery in London will exhibit work from Michael Benson. Titled ‘Atmospheres’ its Benson’s first solo exhibition at the gallery. Benson’s raw materials are not photographs he’s taken himself, but image data taken from robotic interplanetary missions. He takes these images and creates large-format landscape photographs of the planets, their moons and the Sun.

The gallery tells us that Benson’s appropriation and re-positioning of materials originally acquired for scientific research, seeks to radically reframe the limits of visual and conceptual horizons; looking, as he (Benson) describes, “through the eyes of our post-human avatars.”

The images in Atmospheres reveal uncanny similarities between atmospheric effects on Earth and our most similar planetary neighbour, Mars. The term ‘atmosphere’, (from the Ancient Greek, meaning vapour in the shape of a sphere), is used to describe the envelope of gases surrounding a planet, and also invites a subjective view of the extraterrestrial landscape, informed by our sensory responses to atmospheric phenomena on Earth.

We look on the work with interest, for the raw images themselves are often stunning and spectacular in their own right. The value Benson adds is, for us, under scrutiny, simply cropping the images and adapting them in a way that neither adds or subtracts anything that is immediately obvious leaves us in a cynical frame of mind. However, we welcome the opportunity to see his work in person, question him on his methods and allow him to show the artistic value involved.

Micheal Benson Atmospheres runs: 9 November – 3 December, 2016

Flowers Gallery, 21 Cork Street, London, W1S 3LZ

www.flowersgallery.com