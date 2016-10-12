Jerwood / Photoworks Awards – Entry Deadline Looms

The Jerwood/Photoworks Awards call for entries deadline is fast approaching, closing on 2nd November. Presented every two years, the awards seek outstanding proposals from UK based photographers, importantly, using new approaches to photography in their practice.

The Jerwood/Photoworks Awards are unique in that they’re a rounded opportunity, developed within a supportive framework. It’s not just a fund, but a process of opportunity and development for practitioners. We’re looking for well thought-out proposals that use, make, exploit and reflect on the potential of photography within our contemporary visual culture and how in turn this contributes to photography as a wider practice.

Celia Davies – Director of Photoworks

Three awards will be given, each consisting of £5,000, will be made to support the making of new work, alongside a mentoring programme, access to a significant additional production fund of up to £5,000 per artist, a group exhibition in London as part of the Jerwood Visual Arts programme at Jerwood Space (from January 2018) and a subsequent UK exhibition tour.

The Awards are open to all practitioners using photography. There is no age limitation and no requirement for art school or university education. However, the rules state applicants ‘will be expected to be within ten years of establishing their practice or graduating.’ Moving image work is not eligible for the Awards.

The selection panel will include:

Celia Davies, Director, Photoworks

Sarah Williams, Head of Programme, Jerwood Visual Arts

Anna Fox, photographer

Ori Gersht, photographer

Mark Durden, writer and artist

A high-profile pool of mentors from artistic, curatorial, literary and other perspectives will support the selected artists for twelve months after selection. Drawing on established talents from varied fields of practice, the mentors will be chosen to best support the selected artists’ projects. Both the Photoworks and Jerwood Visual Arts teams will offer curatorial and logistical support work with and support the artists throughout 2017.

The three winners of the first Jerwood/Photoworks Awards were: Joanna Piotrowska, Matthew Finn and Tereza Zelenkova. A group exhibition of work resulting from the inaugural Jerwood/Photoworks Awards was shown at Jerwood Space, London and Impressions Gallery, Bradford; and will continue its UK tour at Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool, Oct-Dec 2016.

Photography.news will bring you further details in the New Year of those chosen as recipients in 2017.