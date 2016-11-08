Chief Political Photographer – an interview with Stefan Rousseau

For the last 15 years, wherever the Prime Minister was out on a public engagement, you’d probably find Stefan Rousseau applying his trade as Chief Political Photographer for the Press Association. Photography.news talked to him about his career and what it meant to photograph political heavyweights from Blair and Brown to Cameron and Boris.

We started by asking Stefan how he got into photography in the first place?

“I was 15 and my best friend got a camera for his birthday and immediately starting taking really quite good pictures so I was inspired and it looked quite easy! I asked for a camera for my birthday too and joined the school photography club. The camera was a Russian, ‘Zenith EM’. It was cheap and robust.

Stefan has come a long way then since that first foray into photography. (We wonder how many school photography clubs there are now?). But we were keen to understand who he was influenced by?

Henri Cartier Bresson is always someone I go back to when I need inspiration but when I was starting out as a press photographer it was the photographers of The Independent when it was first launched in the late 80s. They changed the way newspapers used pictures and everyday I’d look forward to seeing that day’s paper and what they’d photographed.

We know that a career in photography can be as much about the quality of your work as the initial break you get. Was there a moment in Stefan’s career that illustrates that?

I started on a local weekly paper in Hertfordshire which involved summer fetes, Christmas bazaars and golden weddings so I don’t think I really pushed forward the boundaries of photojournalism but once I’d started working for national papers everything went up a notch or two. During those early days I covered some of the1992 General Election campaign. One day visiting Colchester, Norman Tebbit was pelted with eggs by protesters. I was lucky enough to be in a very good position when it happened and got many front pages the following day. I think this was my first successful foray into photographing politicians and really enjoyed the passion they seem to arouse in people, whether it be supportive or opposing.

So was politics something he was always interested in?

Yes, I think I always had an interest in politics. I grew up in the 70s when the decade was dominated by strikes, general elections, unions and huge political figures.

..and If you were not covering politics what would you want to cover?

Having covered sport, royalty and show business in my earlier years I don’t think there’s anything else I’d want to go back to from a news perspective but I’d like to do more travel photography. I think there’s a still big appetite for travel pictures in both magazines and websites and I can’t think of better way to earn a living. This year I visited Japan and India on vacation and treated them as busman’s holidays. Sounds crazy but I really enjoyed taking pictures I don’t often have a chance to shoot during my day job.

Spending as much time photographing as Stefan has, did he have a favourite image that was never used?

After almost 30 years in the business it would be difficult to pick one. You get used to that feeling of disappointment in not seeing what you thought was a belter in the papers. So if I had to pick something more recent it would be a picture I took at the G20 summit in China in September. Barack Obama, Chancellor Merkel and John Kerry were having a private, off camera meeting in the sidelines of the summit which I happened to stumble across on my way to another event. The picture I took through a crack in the closing door was a quiet moment that I wasn’t supposed to see – which is always a bonus! (The image at the top of this story)

And, then we had to ask what his favourite image is that has been used?

Again almost impossible to answer after nearly 30 years so I’ll have to pick another recent one to narrow it down and go for the Boris Johnson and Michael Gove press conference the morning after the EU referendum result. They looked in total shock and disbelief that the UK had actually done what they’d been campaigning for.

Did Stefan has sense of what his most popular or widely used photo was?

This would have to be when Tony Blair met Colonel Gaddafi for the first time at his tent in the Libyan desert in 2004. There were dozens of photographers present but it was my picture that made the front pages all over the world.

(View this image on Stefan’s website)

Stefan has obviously covered many political figures who has he enjoyed photographing the most over his career?

Boris Johnson as Mayor of London was always fun to photograph but all the prime ministers have been quite different. Tony Blair was in terms of presence always a big deal on the world stage so pictures of him published more widely. I also found him quite relaxed which came through in the images.

A break from the real world of politics, where would Stefan go if he could go anywhere in the world and shoot anything or anyone?

I would be fascinated to visit North Korea. There are so few pictures from there (for obvious reasons) and I think it’s one of the last places in the world which people know very little about. And a few days with Kim Jong-un would I’m sure be quite an eye opener.

People like to compare and contrast politicians over the years. If Stefan could go back in time and photograph any single political figure who would it be?

Probably Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister. She was such a controversial figure both domestically and internationally and she always seemed to set the news agenda. I had just got my first job as a newspaper photographer whilst she was PM but she’d stepped down before I had a chance to photograph her. I guess Winston Churchill would be the other obvious choice.

How close a relationship do you build up with the political figures you cover?

If I were a politician I’d make it my aim to befriend the photographers. It’s very difficult to be objective when you’re friends with someone. So I can’t say I’ve become mates with any leader but obviously you do build up a rapport after spending so much time travelling with them.

Have you ever taken a shot (that perhaps doesn’t show someone in a good way) that you decided not to use or deleted?

I always try to depict what’s happening in front of me and nothing more. No agenda or editorialising. However, it’s easy because of the speed of our cameras to catch someone looking awkward. If I don’t think you could have seen it with the naked eye then I wouldn’t send it but otherwise everything else is ‘on the record’.

Has anyone (in politics) taken umbrage with a shot you’ve taken?

Yes of course many times. Gordon Brown having the doors held open for him during a campaign visit in the 2010 general election springs to mind.

What does a typical day look like for him in his role as chief political photographer?

Depending on the news diary I will be given assignments the night before for things we know are happening i.e. photo-calls, speeches etc but that can change overnight. So my picture editor will regularly call me early in the morning around 7-8am asking me to change my plans and head somewhere else. Other times I may have arranged to spend the day with a politician somewhere in the country and head off to do that. I remember once having a job in Essex in the morning and by the afternoon I was on a plane to Pakistan so you always need to carry your passport!

For someone that finds himself constantly on the go. What’s his basic go-to kit?

These days i try to travel as light as possible. I know so many photographers with back problems that i try to keep everything to a minimum. My basic kit is two Nikon D4s, 24-70mm on one and a 70-200mm on the other, a flash and a 20mm in my pocket. I try to avoid carrying the longer lenses on every job although I have just got the new Nikon 300mm F4 and it’s smaller and lighter than my 24-70!

Winning and retaining the British Press Awards photographer of the year must have been a very proud moment, did it change your career or allow you to do anything different?

Yes very proud but no I don’t think it changed anything other than being congratulated by journalists, editors oh and the Prime Minister!

We asked Stefan from a political stand point who never lets you down in terms of giving you a shot, we had a good idea who he might reply with, you can probably guess who he said…

“Boris Johnson!”

What advice would Stefan give those starting out on their photography career?

Try and take the pictures you want to take and not what you think you should take.

Is there anything he’d like to change about the industry?

I wish we could slow down a bit. Because of the internet and the demand for pictures immediately sometime before we’ve even taken them I feel standards are slipping and newspaper websites are sacrificing quality for speed.

Stefan ends his interview with us by answering our question on what his future plans look like? He tells us that he hopes to exhibit a show of his favourite images from the last 15 years and what a show that would be both for photographers and those interested in politics alike. Watch this space he says– and we will and so should you.

Check out Stefan’s work on his website – http://stefanrousseau.com/