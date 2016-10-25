Doreen Spooner was Britain’s first ever female national press photographer. Camera Girl is her story, charting her long and successful career as a photographer in the male dominated and cut throat world of Fleet Street. Looking through the images that she captured is a visual feast of what has made the headlines over her fifty years of photographing the news. She would spend 20 of those years at the Daily Mirror.

Whilst Doreen’s career flourished, her once happy home life began to unravel, and she had to act fast to save her family from financial ruin and rescue her marriage. Leaving her children and housewife role at the door each day, Doreen entered a world of political scandals, glamorous movie stars and cultural icons. At home was heartbreak, loss and real-life dramas – all whilst managing a young family, dealing with working mum’s guilt, and challenging what were then considered the socially acceptable roles for women in the workplace in London’s ‘Swinging Sixties’.

Doreen now lives in Surbiton in Surrey aged 88 and blessed with some fantastic stories, this book is a celebration of her life, the good times and bad. If you do get a copy let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Camera Girl: The inspiring life story of Fleet Street’s first female press photographer by Doreen Spooner with Alan Clark is published by Mirror Books and is out now in hardback at £12.99