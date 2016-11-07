Book Review: Great Britons of Photography Vol 1, The Dench Dozen

Photography books tend to fall into two camps, great images but poorly written or well written, but with poor images (or a lack of images altogether). Maybe those that produce photography books know if they have strong images then they let those do the talking and likewise those that don’t have great images try to cover up by making sure the writing carries the book?

That’s not to say there are photography books that don’t accomplish both. There are. Which is good because we think you need both to really do the format justice. Maybe the team at Hungry Eye, the publishers of Great Britons of Photography Vol 1, The Dench Dozen, agreed when they put this book together.

This new book focusses on the twelve leading British photographers (although they admit some of those chosen are British by long association rather than what it might say on a passport) and seeks to explore their work both in terms of their images plus the interviews of Peter Dench one of the authors (and indeed one of the included photographers). Fair play – if you are in the charge of the book why not put yourself in it. The esteemed company Dench finds himself part of is Jocelyn Bain Hogg, Marcus Bleasdale, Harry Borden, John Bulmer, Chris Floyd, Brian Griffin, Laura Pannack, Martin Parr, Tom Stoddart, Homer Sykes and Anastasia Taylor-Lind. A formidable collection of talent, British or otherwise.

The book is split into sections, each dedicated to each of the photographers, carries both numerous examples of their work along with an interview. Except the interviews were not produced for the book explicitly, but part of Dench’s experiences over the years meeting them. The stories are funny and yes we know that’s subjective, but they are certainly not dry, academic or aloof. This is a good thing, it makes reading it enjoyable – you get a sense of who the photographers are and the context in which they operate in. This can be often missing from a lot of photography writing. It’s a serious affair written in a serious way a lot of the time.

The only small criticism we would have and it might be the review copy we had to look at – but none of the work is titled. Yes, some of the images might be well known to those most likely to read and buy the book, but this felt like an omission. Especially when some of the images by those included were not what they are most known for. This is an accessible book in its writing, the images should be accessible too, include the name, body of work and date. Those buying it will be all the more thankful for it.

Whilst we understand the commercial realities of publishing, Leica’s involvement feels a little crowbarred in. There might have been a better way to get what they wanted out of it (from a commercial standpoint) whilst adding something more that was in keeping with the concept of the book? We are left with a section in the end that talks about Leica in glowing terms and whilst we couldn’t argue with the sentiment, it is nothing we haven’t read before.

Great Britons of Photography Vol 1, The Dench Dozen includes 80 images over 160 pages and the first edition being sold as Limited Edition, the first 500 being numbered and being sold for £50. We presume with this being Vol 1, there will be more to come, we look forward to seeing them in the future. It’s available to buy now from the Hungry Eye website.