What’s it like be an Army Photographer?

The narrative of modern warfare and role the armed forces play in protecting our interests both here and abroad is a complex story to tell. The role of the Army Photographer is to help tell that story in a way that is both accessible and interesting. We caught up with Army Photographer Rupert Frere to talk about his career and find out exactly what’s involved in being a photographer in the army.

“All I needed to do is stay alive and take photos”

Many people serving in the armed forces talk about the vocational element, the feeling of being called to the job and their duty. So we asked Rupert what came first for him, was he into photography and then decided to join the army, or the other way around?

“I joined the army at 16 so not much came before the forces, however I have always loved photography and have owned cameras as long as I can remember.”

When did he become an Army photographer?

“I transferred from bomb disposal in 2007 to become an Army photographer. I was at a internal recruiting fair and had just bought my first digital SLR. I saw these blokes with loads of camera kit, it turned out they were Army Photog’s, the first I had heard of them. I asked for some advice on editing, spent a few days working with a section then decided to go for a selection for that trade within the Army.”

The army currently has in access of 80,000 personnel stationed around the world. So how is it decided where Rupert needs to be and what he needs to photograph?

“Generally I get a press release before the job. So I read that to understand the key messages and what the core of the story is. I then decide how I can capture that in an image or a series of images.”

No doubt the conditions you work in (especially when on active duty) can sometimes be especially challenging. What equipment does he work with?

“My work kit consists of 2x Nikon D4 1x Nikon D800 1X nikon D5 and a selection of lenses. I have my own Fuji Xt1 but I’m going to get a Canon 5D Mk4 in November.”

Is there a stand out event or story whilst you were doing the job that encapsulates the work you’ve done whilst with the Army?

“My portfolio from my time in Afghanistan stands out most. I did three tours there as a photographer so captured the change in the war.”

What’ type of photography has been your favourite whilst in the Army?

“War photography is my favourite photography, it’s easy as there is emotion and interesting things everywhere you look. All I needed to do is stay alive and take photos. Normally i’m the only one taking photos with the patrol so every image is unique.

There aren’t many photographers that can’t point to someone that has influenced their photography work. Who has influenced you, or are there photographers you admire or look up to?

“There is an ex Army photographer called Ian Forsyth, his work really inspires me. He now works for Getty, the thing that I love most about his imagery is that he completely immerses himself in his work and you can identify with him through his pictures.”

We ask Rupert about how no job is perfect and here are challenging elements to all photography work, what does Rupert find most challenging and which is the best bit?

“The job can be lonely at times, when you serve with a unit you have mates around all the time and you’ve got each other’s back. As a photographer you work mainly on your own away from main units. The best bit is getting to do my hobby as a job.

Although Rupert talked about getting press releases and being sent to photograph something to accompany the story, we ask did he ever find himself in a combat situations or on the front line?

“Yes lots of times, I have helmet cam footage of me multitasking with camera and rifle.” (see our exclusive video below)

Combat photographer – Rupert Frere on Vimeo.

If you are not photographing the forces, what would be your ideal photo commission?

“I’m doing a private commission on PTSD and mental health next year, I’m looking forward to working on that I think it will be a real challenge. I also love teaching, I’m running photography courses in London at weekends next year.

What was the reaction of your army colleagues, when you were alongside them photographing them?

“I like to embed with soldiers, normally at first they find having a cameraman with them odd and often pose when they see the camera pointing at them. After they get used to you working with them they just ignore the camera, that’s when you get the best images.”

Your time in Afghanistan, did you get a sense of how the campaign was developing?

“Over three tours Afghanistan changed a lot on my first tour in 2009 as combat camera team it was still very kinetic with lots of actions. It was pretty rare to leave base without some sort of scrap. In 2010-11 it was a lot quieter although still dangerous our footprint was a lot smaller and the Afghan forces were starting to take the lead, I even went to a concert in Lashkagar, the capital of Helmand. On my last tour I went attached to the Brigade Reconnaissance Force, on that the Afghan Forces had the lead on the majority of jobs and engagement with the Taliban were minimal compared to previous tours.”

Has Rupert got any advice for anyone thinking about being a forces photographer?

“If you want to be an Army or Navy photographer you have to already serving and be the minimum of a Lance Corporal with 2 years in rank. However, you can join the RAF from civvie street.”

Finally we asked what projects Rupert was working on now?

I’m off to Belize next week for 10 days to photograph jungle warfare training then get back in time for remembrance.

If you have any follow up questions for Rupert let us know in the comments section below. Do check out his work on his website and look out for details of his photography classes coming next year.