Portrait Salon Exhibition Returns for a Sixth Year
The Portrait Salon exhibition returns this month with its sixth iteration of the ever growing popular showing. If you haven’t heard of it before it op... Read more
The Portrait Salon exhibition returns this month with its sixth iteration of the ever growing popular showing. If you haven’t heard of it before it op... Read more
Flowers Gallery in London will exhibit work from Michael Benson. Titled ‘Atmospheres’ its Benson’s first solo exhibition at the gall... Read more
The Scottish National Portrait Gallery is set to reveal a stunning collection of landscape photography with it’s The View From Here exhibition.... Read more
Somerset House today (6th Oct) opens up it doors to the first major solo exhibition in the UK to the late Malick Sidibé. The Eye of Modern Mali is par... Read more
The online auction platform Paddle8 has assembled one of the largest and most diverse collections of music photographs to ever be offered in a single sale. Spanning over five decades and over 120 images, Backstage Pass: Music Photography in... Read more
DJI the drone company has teamed up with SkyPixel once again to launch its annual aerial photography... Read more
©2016 Photography.News
Fyona in: Scottish National Portrait Gallery reveals stunning Landscape Photography
Wonderful silver gelatine print. Its a pity no one uses this process ...
dave severn in: BBC to launch new photography series Britain in Focus
as Bailey would say about **** time ...
MD in: Camera Girl - The Story of Britain's First Ever Female National Press Photographer
Christina Bloom is, of course, regarded as Britain’s first female pre ...
Louise Carshalton in: What's it like be an Army Photographer?
Is Rupert still in the Army as a photographer? ...
AdrianCRT in: What's it like be an Army Photographer?
great insight and the video was very cool! ...