Chief Political Photographer – an interview with Stefan Rousseau

For the last 15 years, wherever the Prime Minister was out on a public engagement, you’d probably find Stefan...

Book Review: Great Britons of Photography Vol 1, The Dench Dozen

Photography books tend to fall into two camps, great images but poorly written or well written, but with poor...

Portrait Salon Exhibition Returns for a Sixth Year

The Portrait Salon exhibition returns this month with its sixth iteration of the ever growing popular showing....

BBC to launch new photography series Britain in Focus

Really exciting news from BBC Four, the launch of a new series celebrating British photography, entitled Brita...

SkyPixel and DJI launch annual aerial photography competition

DJI the drone company has teamed up with SkyPixel once again to launch its annual aerial photography competiti...

Michael Benson Atmospheres at Flowers Gallery

Flowers Gallery in London will exhibit work from Michael Benson. Titled ‘Atmospheres’ its Benson...

How would you shoot the celebration of life in the face of Death?

The National Council of Palliative Care tackles one of life’s great taboos, the idea of death as told th...

Camera Girl - The Story of Britain's First Ever Female National Press Photographer

Doreen Spooner was Britain’s first ever female national press photographer. Camera Girl is her story, ch...

Scottish National Portrait Gallery reveals stunning Landscape Photography

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery is set to reveal a stunning collection of landscape photography with it...

Jerwood / Photoworks Awards - Entry Deadline Looms

The Jerwood/Photoworks Awards call for entries deadline is fast approaching,  closing on 2nd November.  Presen...

What's it like be an Army Photographer?
October 05, 2016
A day in the life of a Picture Editor
April 13, 2016
Robert Clayton's 'Estate' at Four Corners Gallery
March 10, 2016

Book Review: Great Britons of Photography Vol 1, The Dench Dozen
November 07, 2016
Book review: Digital Railway Photography
November 04, 2015
Book Review: Read this if you want to take great photographs of people
November 02, 2015

    360 AOP app association of photographers auction awards book bucket list category winners celebrity cuba DJI drone early photography Flowers Gallery food photography Four corners getty Henri Cartier-Bresson interview jay rayner kickstarter kit landscape photography LA Noble Leica london Mali Mall Galleries media space music photography peter watkins Phoebe Kiely photography competition pink lady portraits rankin Robert Clayton Sam Hutchinson science museum Serena Morton somerset house Stephen Iles the north VR

